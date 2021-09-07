EL ROJO NO PUDO TREPAR A LA PUNTA DEL CAMPEONATO

FECHA 10
Viernes 3 de septiembre
Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Central Córdoba
Huracán 2-0 Aldosivi
Sábado 4 de septiembre
Atlético Tucumán 0-0Arsenal
Lanús 1-1 Sarmiento
Colón 1-1 Newell’s
Platense 1-1 San Lorenzo
Rosario Central 1-2 Boca
Domingo 5 de septiembre
Godoy Cruz 4-0 Gimnasia
Patronato 0-0 Talleres
Racing 0-0 Banfield
River 1-1 Independiente
Lunes 6 de septiembre
Estudiantes 1-1 Argentinos
Vélez 4-0 Unión
EQUIPO PJ PTS Dif. de gol
1 Talleres 10 20 +7
2 Lanús 10 20 +4
3 Independiente 10 19 +6
4 River 10 18 +10
5 Racing 10 17 +7
6 Estudiantes 10 17 +6
7 Atlético Tucumán 10 15 -1
8 Colón 10 15 -5
9 Boca 10 14 +1
10 Vélez 10 13 +7
11 Defensa y Justicia 10 13 +2
12 Argentinos 10 13 +1
13 Patronato 10 13 -1
14 Godoy Cruz 10 13 -1
15 Aldosivi 10 13 -3
16 Huracán 10 12 +1
17 Newell’s 10 12 -2
18 San Lorenzo 10 12 -3
19 Unión 10 12 -4
20 Sarmiento 10 11 -4
21 Rosario Central 10 10 +1
22 Platense 10 10 -2
23 Gimnasia 10 10 -6
24 Banfield 10 8 -4
25 Central Córdoba 10 8 -4
26 Arsenal 10 7 -13