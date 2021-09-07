EL ROJO NO PUDO TREPAR A LA PUNTA DEL CAMPEONATO

FECHA 10

Viernes 3 de septiembre

Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Central Córdoba

Huracán 2-0 Aldosivi

Sábado 4 de septiembre

Atlético Tucumán 0-0Arsenal

Lanús 1-1 Sarmiento

Colón 1-1 Newell’s

Platense 1-1 San Lorenzo

Rosario Central 1-2 Boca

Domingo 5 de septiembre

Godoy Cruz 4-0 Gimnasia

Patronato 0-0 Talleres

Racing 0-0 Banfield

River 1-1 Independiente

Lunes 6 de septiembre

Estudiantes 1-1 Argentinos

Vélez 4-0 Unión

 

EQUIPO PJ PTS Dif. de gol

1 Talleres 10 20 +7

2 Lanús 10 20 +4

3 Independiente 10 19 +6

4 River 10 18 +10

5 Racing 10 17 +7

6 Estudiantes 10 17 +6

7 Atlético Tucumán 10 15 -1

8 Colón 10 15 -5

9 Boca 10 14 +1

10 Vélez 10 13 +7

11 Defensa y Justicia 10 13 +2

12 Argentinos 10 13 +1

13 Patronato 10 13 -1

14 Godoy Cruz 10 13 -1

15 Aldosivi 10 13 -3

16 Huracán 10 12 +1

17 Newell’s 10 12 -2

18 San Lorenzo 10 12 -3

19 Unión 10 12 -4

20 Sarmiento 10 11 -4

21 Rosario Central 10 10 +1

22 Platense 10 10 -2

23 Gimnasia 10 10 -6

24 Banfield 10 8 -4

25 Central Córdoba 10 8 -4

26 Arsenal 10 7 -13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

